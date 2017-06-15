Seek experienced, skilled technicians when pursuing stylish, modern look with scalp micropigmentation (part 2)

By Leah Fletcher

Scalp tattoos — now branded as scalp micropigmentation — is a viable alternative for men, who are fighting a losing battle against hair loss. Generally, they have had little or no luck with potions or lotions as well as those who refuse to entertain the idea of a hair replacement and the required maintenance.

The practice, centuries old in some cultures, has only caught on in the last decade as a modern solution for male pattern hair loss. Scalp micropigmentation (SMP) is believed to be one of the best solutions for male hair loss.

“When considering any procedure that’s going to alter your appearance for many years to come, you should shop around before selecting the SMP technician who will do the work on you,” said Greg Bazemore, owner of GB Hair, a Baltimore-based salon with a micropigmentation studio.

“Call it what you want – male pattern baldness, androgenetic alopecia, diffuse thinning – the bottom line is that you’re losing your hair and you want to do something about it, and it’s important who you choose to help you achieve your goal,” said Bazemore, who attributes the popularity of scalp micropigmentation to fewer drawbacks when compared with options like hair restoration surgery, hair systems or concealers.

In an article posted on LinkedIn.com, Mark A. Weston, owner of Artistry Concepts, a Florida-based scalp pigmentation studio, suggests that you interview prospective technicians to ensure you get the one most qualified to perform your procedure. “This procedure should be viewed as a cosmetic art form,” writes Weston. “This is your appearance, you deserve to request the most experienced and skilled technician available.”

When describing the procedure a cosmetic art form, Bazemore noted that scalp micropigmentation (SMP) is a series of tiny dots that are tattooed onto the scalp in between hairs. This treatment, he said, is used to cover up areas of the scalp that are easily seen due to thinning hair, scarring, or skin diseases. “Finding the right technician, with appropriate training and experience, is essential,” Bazemore said.

Making a selection based solely on a technician’s training resume is not enough, according to Weston. He illustrates his view by pointing out that 10 individuals enrolled in the same art course are all “taught the same art principles and techniques by the same instructor for the same length of time.” However, some of the 10 will outshine the others in their post-training accomplishments simply because “some have it and some don’t.”

As an SMP consumer, Weston advised interviewing prospective technicians, looking at photos of their work, and asking relevant questions before selecting one who is right for you. It’s perfectly understandable, that clients have major concerns when choosing the best scalp technician they can find and afford. Any technique that requires such a high level of skill to perform, he said is important because the quality of the final treatment is vital and can vary by client significantly.

The sheer volume of conflicting information regarding the skill or experience of technicians, including questionable reviews written by some technicians or companies, make the selection process difficult, according to Bazemore, who believes there are ways to find a good technician. “There is no such thing as the ‘best’ technician, only the ‘best’ technician for your particular set of circumstances – your requirements, location and of course, your budget” he said.