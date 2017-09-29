Mother of four launches multi-million dollar curly wig empire

When you’re a mother of four, you have no time to waste. Tiffini Gatlin, a native of Atlanta, is an entrepreneur that left her job as a corporate banking executive and went into the hair business. Within a year, she had built a million dollar business of her own.

Her journey from the bottom to the top

In the beginning, Gatlin became a digital influencer when she successfully launched and created several digital brands, including Atlanta Tastemaker Magazine.

But in 2015, she became a pioneer in the hair and beauty industry after turning her side hustle into the first patent-pending process of pre-curled and looped synthetic hair after growing concerned that she may burn her clients while rolling and dipping the hair in boiling water.

Within one year and through strategic social media engagement, she built a million-dollar e-commerce beauty brand called Curlkalon Hair Collection. Today, Tiffini has expanded her vision for creating safe and affordable synthetic hair extensions with the launch of Latched and Hooked – a lifestyle and beauty brand that offers textured synthetic hair extensions and hair care products.

Her advice to other entrepreneurs

Tifanny encourages other entrepreneurs to create products that help customers save time.

“Our wigs cater to the time-conscious woman,” she says. “Women today are super busy, and wigs offer an easy solution to the bad hair day.”

She also shares advice on how and when to start a business. “There is never a perfect time to start [a business],” she says. “If you are waiting for the perfect moment to quit your job, purchase the right packaging, launch the perfect site – you’ll be waiting forever. Just start.”

For more details about her company, Latched and Hooked, visit www.latchedandhooked.com