Image

7:49 PM / Friday September 29, 2017

PA529
29 Sep 2017

Mother of four launches multi-million dollar curly wig empire

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 29, 2017 Category: Beauty Posted by:

When you’re a mother of four, you have no time to waste. Tiffini Gatlin, a native of Atlanta, is an entrepreneur that left her job as a corporate banking executive and went into the hair business. Within a year, she had built a million dollar business of her own.

Image

Tiffini Gatlin

Her journey from the bottom to the top

In the beginning, Gatlin became a digital influencer when she successfully launched and created several digital brands, including Atlanta Tastemaker Magazine.

But in 2015, she became a pioneer in the hair and beauty industry after turning her side hustle into the first patent-pending process of pre-curled and looped synthetic hair after growing concerned that she may burn her clients while rolling and dipping the hair in boiling water.

Within one year and through strategic social media engagement, she built a million-dollar e-commerce beauty brand called Curlkalon Hair Collection. Today, Tiffini has expanded her vision for creating safe and affordable synthetic hair extensions with the launch of Latched and Hooked – a lifestyle and beauty brand that offers textured synthetic hair extensions and hair care products.

Her advice to other entrepreneurs

Tifanny encourages other entrepreneurs to create products that help customers save time.

“Our wigs cater to the time-conscious woman,” she says. “Women today are super busy, and wigs offer an easy solution to the bad hair day.”

She also shares advice on how and when to start a business. “There is never a perfect time to start [a business],” she says. “If you are waiting for the perfect moment to quit your job, purchase the right packaging, launch the perfect site – you’ll be waiting forever. Just start.”

For more details about her company, Latched and Hooked, visit www.latchedandhooked.com

Related Posts

The do’s and don’ts of choosing a good–quality wig Multi-million dollar drug ring broken up in Philadelphia Questions emerge surrounding the lace front wig: Should I keep it? Or Should I lose it?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Three ways to upgrade Fall entertaining

September 29, 2017

Family Features The transition from summer to fall – from lounging poolside to cozying up fireside –...

Entertainment

A look at Philly Fashion Week for Fall 2017

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Hosting the Macy’s Runway Show was Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author, and fashion designer Carson...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff