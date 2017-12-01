Magazine publisher launches new lifestyle blog that inspires women of color to engage in self-care

blacknews.com

Nationwide — After 26 years of operating a communications business where she created a local eight-page professional development newsletter that later blossomed into a full-blown business and financial magazine called “Onyx Woman,” Ola Jackson put her hard copy edition to rest to focus on helping the same women she assisted through her business workshops, seminars and sell-out conferences to focus on self-care.

She reached back to reuse her degree in fashion merchandising and her diverse experience in retailing to start a fashion blog called YourStylishWays.com and share her talents for finding stylish, gently worn fashions for low prices. As a marketing professional with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, she pondered over how she could give that blog a special edge, so she added lifestyle stories and shopping how-to videos.

While doing some soul searching and talking to several women from all walks of life, she realized that women need to be inspired to engage in self-care practices. Her own personal experiences while becoming a caregiver to her 80 year-old mother and raising a son with autism, gave her a revelation that she needed to make self-care the mission of her life’s next chapter.

At that time she was reviewing her social media, Twitter and Instagram pages and realized that, although she described her posts as fashion content, most of the pictures were of herself exercising, eating healthy meals and spending time relaxing and engaging in self-care activities.

So, she re-organized YSW as a lifestyle blog that infuses self-care advice and tips on encouraging women to combine their desire to dress, decorate and live stylishly with self-care practices.

“We encourage women to not just live life, but to experience it as well by doing special things for themselves,” Jackson says. “We attempt to end each story with self-care advice whether we are talking about decorating a room for a private get-away space, or planning a party to reconnect with friends.”

Jackson posted one of her first self-care stories on LinkedIn and was surprised to see that the first response when she suggested to women that they start each day by doing something for themselves by spending just three minutes on something, was a reader who commented, “One day I will have time for that.” Jackson felt that the response was certainly a confirmation that women know they need and want to take time for self-care, but just didn’t know what to do or how to do it.

Just as she started the journey 26 years ago, Jackson realized that women in Pittsburgh needed a publication to enhance their personal development skills. She wanted more than just to believe they needed help, she committed to doing something about it.

Through her blog, social media, television production and speaking engagements, Jackson is focused and ready to tackle the task of spreading the word on self-care, while encouraging and showing women how to make it happen.

“It is like deja vu,” Jackson said. “Back when I started my publication, I saw a need and asked; how I can I help? Then I went into action by making it happen. I remember a card that a friend gave me decades ago when I started my publication that read; Some people see a problem and talk about it… you see a challenge and you do something about it.”

“My plan is to do something about women making self-care a part of their lives,” she continued.

Visit her blog at www.YourStylishWays.com