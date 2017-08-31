MAC Cosmetics Announces Aaliyah Collection for Summer 2018

Tomorrow marks the 16th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that caused the tragic death of R&B songstress Aaliyah, just a month after releasing her final self-titled album and immediately after filming iconic music video for hit single, “Rock the Boat.” The star became famous for her “One in a Million” voice, smooth dance moves, and acting roles in Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned. Thanks to her fans, though, she continues to live on in more ways than one.

Because of an “Aaliyah for MAC” Change.org petition started two years ago that has since racked in over 26,000 supporters, the singer is officially getting an inspired collection with the cosmetic brand, set to release in summer 2018. The brand announced it on social media, crediting her fans for making the collaboration happen. “Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC”

This news comes after MAC released late singer Selena Quintanilla’s wildly successful tribute collection in October 2016, also brought to life by a fan-driven petition.

Aaliyah’s history with the cosmetic powerhouse was made known after an exclusive interview resurfaced, where she told Sisters in Style magazine that she, in fact, used MAC products.