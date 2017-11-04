Image

1:20 PM / Saturday November 4, 2017

PA529
4 Nov 2017

Indique Hair introduces new BOUNCE ‘Blow-Out’ texture

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 4, 2017 Category: Beauty Posted by:

Bold, textured extensions offer versatility for natural styles

 

NEW YORK– Indique Hair, the premier provider of virgin hair extensions, announced the launch of its new Blow-Out texture, as part of the popular BOUNCE Collection.

In today’s marketplace, many women of color are showcasing their natural hairstyles and looking for hair extensions to complement and blend with their textured manes. BOUNCE Blow-Out seamlessly blends with pressed or naturally blown out hair, due to its ideal coarse texture.

“Our clients were asking for heavier textures, and we responded with an innovative texture manufacturing process that brought great results,” said Indique Co-Founder and Creative Director Ericka Dotson. “We’re so excited to release BOUNCE Blow-out! The buttery soft consistency of this hair is perfect for any style that requires big volume and a straight texture combination.” 

Image

Available in 14-inch ($209) and 18-inch ($245) bundles, Indique’s BOUNCE Blow-Out is quite versatile and can be worn in its natural state, curled, or flat ironed. This pattern’s texture and low luster makes any style look natural.

“I fell in LOVE! It [BOUNCE Blow-Out] was extremely soft and thick. It felt so amazing to run my fingers through it. It’s such a different look for when you may be feeling a little extra bold,” said model Aiyana Lewis.

ABOUT INDIQUE

With a winning combination of hair experts and stylists, and more than 30 years of industry experience, Indique Hair International provides 100 percent virgin human hair that is natural and of the highest quality. With an impressive client base that consists of Lady Gaga, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, Brandy, Zendaya and more, Indique Hair’s unique Indian virgin and natural human hair extensions are lustrous and tangle-free.

Indique Hair is the only company that produces hair extensions at the source, with headquarters in India. Indique Hair has 16 freestanding boutiques in metro New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Boston, Silver Spring, Maryland, Angola, Johannesburg and more. www.indiquehair.com

Related Posts

Indique Hair launches global customer loyalty rewards program as part of 10-year anniversary, brand says thank you to devoted clientele Following a few simple steps will help you choose quality hair extensions Brazilian hair extension installation quickly becoming a popular weave technique
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Wendy Williams (Photo: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Viewers around the world witnessed ...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: When will Medicaid pay for nursing home care?

November 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the eligibility requirements to get Medicaid coverage for nursing home care? Caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya Family Features At times, spending hours in the kitchen can...

Entertainment

Broadcaster and best-selling author, Tavis Smiley, brings ‘Death of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience’ to the Kimmel Center’s Merriam Theater in February 2018

November 4, 2017

Tavis Smiley, broadcaster and best-selling author, will bring Death of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience to...

Health

A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

November 4, 2017

BPT For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one...

Oasis

It’s getting better!

November 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com A nasty flu virus has been making its rounds among my family and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff