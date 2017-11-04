Indique Hair introduces new BOUNCE ‘Blow-Out’ texture

Bold, textured extensions offer versatility for natural styles

NEW YORK– Indique Hair, the premier provider of virgin hair extensions, announced the launch of its new Blow-Out texture, as part of the popular BOUNCE Collection.

In today’s marketplace, many women of color are showcasing their natural hairstyles and looking for hair extensions to complement and blend with their textured manes. BOUNCE Blow-Out seamlessly blends with pressed or naturally blown out hair, due to its ideal coarse texture.

“Our clients were asking for heavier textures, and we responded with an innovative texture manufacturing process that brought great results,” said Indique Co-Founder and Creative Director Ericka Dotson. “We’re so excited to release BOUNCE Blow-out! The buttery soft consistency of this hair is perfect for any style that requires big volume and a straight texture combination.”

Available in 14-inch ($209) and 18-inch ($245) bundles, Indique’s BOUNCE Blow-Out is quite versatile and can be worn in its natural state, curled, or flat ironed. This pattern’s texture and low luster makes any style look natural.

“I fell in LOVE! It [BOUNCE Blow-Out] was extremely soft and thick. It felt so amazing to run my fingers through it. It’s such a different look for when you may be feeling a little extra bold,” said model Aiyana Lewis.

ABOUT INDIQUE

With a winning combination of hair experts and stylists, and more than 30 years of industry experience, Indique Hair International provides 100 percent virgin human hair that is natural and of the highest quality. With an impressive client base that consists of Lady Gaga, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, Brandy, Zendaya and more, Indique Hair’s unique Indian virgin and natural human hair extensions are lustrous and tangle-free.

Indique Hair is the only company that produces hair extensions at the source, with headquarters in India. Indique Hair has 16 freestanding boutiques in metro New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Boston, Silver Spring, Maryland, Angola, Johannesburg and more. www.indiquehair.com