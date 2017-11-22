Give the gift of healthy, happy hair for the holidays with EDEN BodyWorks

NEW YORK — Trying to figure out what to gift the beauty mavens on your list this holiday season? With four collections of natural products for luxurious hair and skin, EDEN BodyWorks asks you to look no further. Whether she’s rocking wash and go’s or blow outs, Senegalese Twists, or a sassy, sleek and cropped style, EDEN will help her achieve each head-turning look flawlessly. At under $10 each, it’s time to fill up your shopping carts and holiday stockings with these healthy hair collections:

Peppermint Tea Tree: Healthy hair starts with good scalp care. EDEN’S Peppermint Tea Tree Collection balances pH levels to stimulate the scalp and promote growth. The cool, tingling sensations will leave your scalp and hair feeling refreshed and renewed.

JojOba Monoi: Give hair the nourishment and moisture it needs with a healthy dose of JojOba and Monoi. This collection features ingredients that improve elasticity and help strengthen the hair shaft to reduce breakage and improve texture.

Coconut Shea: Maintain and care for your tresses with EDEN’s Coconut Shea collection. Perfect for hair of all types needing moisture and sheen due to over-processing and heat damage. Styling products layer beautifully for increased body and shine.

Citrus Fusion: Infused with Vitamin C and hydrating hints of Acai, orange and lime, our new Citrus Fusion Collection pulls double-duty for your hair & skin! The nutrient-rich blend works to strengthen and soothe your skin while giving your hair extreme shine and volume.

For the global goddesses in your life, pick up a few of our 2 oz travel-size and airline-approved items to help her stay fly on the go!

“Holidays are a time of family, food, and fun for EDEN BodyWorks. This year, we’re doing something special for customers by having our founder and team spend a few days in the warehouse packing holiday shipments with handwritten notes,” said EDEN BodyWorks Vice President, Ylorie Taylor. “2017 has been a successful year for the brand and this is our small, yet sentimental way of paying it forward and giving thanks.”

Hitting shelves early 2018, EDEN BodyWorks will introduce its new, Almond Marshmallow collection. As marshmallow root extract soothes dry and itchy scalp, almond oil adds shine to help you enter the new year putting your best tresses forward. Be one of the first 500 customers on Cyber Monday for a complimentary sneak peek of this soon-to-be cult favorite!

