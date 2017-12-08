Get Ready to Sparkle- Tips for being the ultimate holiday host

Family Features

’Tis the season for holiday gatherings. Decorating and preparing to host a festive party or get-together can be stressful, but with these tips, you can add a seasonal sparkle that makes guests feel welcome and ensure that you – and your home – are ready to look and play the part.

Brighten up your home.

Seasonal decor and holiday lights enhance both the interior and exterior of your home to create a welcoming atmosphere for family and guests alike. Further set the mood with a seasonal soundtrack that plays softly in the background throughout your gathering and strategically place holiday-scented diffusers and candles throughout your home. Give careful attention to lighting overall, adding task lighting where needed to keep every room cheery and bright.

Look your best.

The holidays are a time when you can't stop smiling as you gather with loved ones, attend holiday parties and seasonal work events, or pose for those annual family photos. It's important you look and feel your best, which starts with your smile, along with choosing the right outfit and accessories that add a festive touch.

Set a shining table.

Dress up the dining room table with elegant place settings, including fine china or crystal dishes and glassware. For a more formal gathering, consider placing name cards in stylish holders so guests know where to take their seats. Adding seasonal-colored accents throughout the table can also help set the mood, as can displaying desserts on tiered serving trays. Even if the center of the table will be filled with food, look for creative, subtle ways to infuse the elegance with a pretty centerpiece that brings the whole spread together.

Give gifts that sparkle.

Whether gifting for family or assembling gift bags for party guests, look for shimmery wrapping paper or gift bags in vibrant, cheerful colors. Include small seasonal trinkets, such as ornaments that reflect the theme of the party or bejeweled photo frames to capture memories of the celebration for years to come.

