Image

9:07 AM / Friday December 8, 2017

PA529
8 Dec 2017

Get Ready to Sparkle- Tips for being the ultimate holiday host

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 8, 2017 Category: Beauty Posted by:

Family Features

’Tis the season for holiday gatherings. Decorating and preparing to host a festive party or get-together can be stressful, but with these tips, you can add a seasonal sparkle that makes guests feel welcome and ensure that you – and your home – are ready to look and play the part.

Brighten up your home.

Seasonal decor and holiday lights enhance both the interior and exterior of your home to create a welcoming atmosphere for family and guests alike. Further set the mood with a seasonal soundtrack that plays softly in the background throughout your gathering and strategically place holiday-scented diffusers and candles throughout your home. Give careful attention to lighting overall, adding task lighting where needed to keep every room cheery and bright.

Look your best.

The holidays are a time when you can’t stop smiling as you gather with loved ones, attend holiday parties and seasonal work events, or pose for those annual family photos. It’s important you look and feel your best, which starts with your smile, along with choosing the right outfit and accessories that add a festive touch. When brushing twice daily for six weeks, a toothpaste such as Colgate Optic White Platinum High Impact White can deliver four shades visibly whiter teeth, starting in just three days, so your smile is at its whitest for those holiday moments and photos. Keeping your smile white can be convenient and affordable, so go ahead and indulge in your favorite red wine and holiday treat.

Set a shining table.

Dress up the dining room table with elegant place settings, including fine china or crystal dishes and glassware. For a more formal gathering, consider placing name cards in stylish holders so guests know where to take their seats. Adding seasonal-colored accents throughout the table can also help set the mood, as can displaying desserts on tiered serving trays. Even if the center of the table will be filled with food, look for creative, subtle ways to infuse the elegance with a pretty centerpiece that brings the whole spread together.

Give gifts that sparkle.

Image

Whether gifting for family or assembling gift bags for party guests, look for shimmery wrapping paper or gift bags in vibrant, cheerful colors. Include small seasonal trinkets, such as ornaments that reflect the theme of the party or bejeweled photo frames to capture memories of the celebration for years to come.

For more ways to make your holidays shine, visit colgateopticwhite.com.

Related Posts

Asthma and allergy sufferers: Have a happy and healthy holiday season by following a few simple tips Five affordable entertaining ideas guaranteed to impress at holiday parties Tips to keep your pets happy and safe this holiday season
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Flavor Flav is launching a Kickstarter campaign to finance his forthcoming Las Vegas-based variety show and soundtrack

December 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Flavor Flav  (Photo: Marko Ristic Serbia / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony When Meghan Markle...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Financial help for grandparents raising grandchildren

December 7, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any financial assistance programs that can help grandparents who are raising their...

Food And Beverage

Throw a Christmas Cookie Party

December 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Peppermint Truffle Cookies   Family Features The next best thing to baking cookies for many...

Commentary

Why I reached out to Russell Simmons

December 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Simmons  (Photo: Shutterstock)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson One week before screenwriter Jenny Lumet...

Health

Congress may improve access to integrated care for dialysis patients

December 8, 2017

BPT More than 700,000 people in the U.S. suffer from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), also known as...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 10

December 7, 2017

All Signs: Saturn takes 30 years to go through all 12 signs. It is finally moving into...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff