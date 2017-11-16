Image

2:43 AM / Friday November 17, 2017

PA529
16 Nov 2017

Founder of 20-year-old Black-owned construction company shifts gears and launches an all-natural skin care line

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Katonya Breaux, founder of Unsun Cosmetics

 

Image

After owning a construction company for over 20 years, Katonya Breaux has turned to cosmetics. She was disappointed that sunscreens were not made for African-American skin, and many cosmetics contained harmful chemicals. So she decided to launch her own company, Unsun Cosmetics, and make them herself!

Creating all-natural products to protect Black skin

Katonya knew the importance of sunscreen to protect skin; yes, even Black skin needs protection! But the ones on the market left a white film on Black skin. She decided to do something about it.

Unsun products are made specifically for people of color. Her main product is free of harmful ingredients and chemicals. It contains things like shea butter, vitamin E, coconut oil and five different fruit extracts to provide moisture and antioxidants and, of course, sun protection. It’s available in several shades of brown.

Funding still a challenge

Katonya used her own savings to start her company and admits that funding is still a challenge, but she is proud to be a Black business owner.

She comments, “Having a Black-owned business has me in a position to inspire others to do the same and employ members from my community to show that success is possible for us all.”

What’s next?

Katonya has added new tinted lip balms in five colors, a new moisturizing hand cream, and she is working on face and eye creams. Using natural ingredients is important to Breaux because she wants her company to “continue to grow and offer products that women can feel good about putting on their skin.”

To learn more about Unsun Cosmetics, visit www.unsuncosmetics.com.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff