Celebrity hair stylist Shakeya Miles has ‘Crazy Handz’

ABOVE PHOTO: Shekeya Miles (Photo screen grab: crazyhandz.com)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

The salon has always been a sanctuary for women in the African American community. A woman’s stylist is not only responsible for her crown, but often plays the role of confidant and friend. One stylist and salon owner Philadelphia should get to know is Shakeya Miles. During a phone interview, Miles talked about her start in the industry, her celebrity clientele, and her goals for the near future.

Shekeya Miles, born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia, is the owner of Crazy Handz Styling Studio. This booming business has been up and running for the past four years. Miles started with a gift and a desire to help women feel better about themselves. “I started off doing my own hair as a teenager. I was my first client. People thought I was going to a salon, then out of nowhere, people started coming to me. I believe feeling beautiful gives a woman more confidence and of course as a woman, I love that process.”

Although Miles considers herself a weave specialist, Crazyhandz Salon offers an array of services. In addition to natural hair care, handmade custom units, custom color services, and a team of make up artists, Crazyhandz also offers a line of hair products. After just four years in business, Miles landed on the radar of some famous faces. Her celebrity clientele now includes; Jazmine Sullivan, Porscha Coleman, Rasheeda, Trina and many more.

Though Miles appreciates working with celebrities, her philosophy is to give everyone that sits in her chair respect and her best effort. “It’s exciting to network with celebrities and show them what I can do for their platform, but celebrities are human just like everyone else. I put the same energy and effort into creating styles for all my clients. I look at it like my name and brand is on the line every time, and I’m not in the business of disappointment.”

As Miles’ business continues to grow she keeps one goal on the forefront… to inspire! “I want to make a difference in the lives of others especially women, by helping them feel good about themselves. I want to be remembered as someone who has inspired people to grow and go after their dream so it can become a living reality.”

If you are in search for a salon to cater to your hair needs, visit www.crazyhandz.com or follow her on Instagraham: @CRAZY_HANDZ. To schedule an appointment or for general inquiries, email: crazyhandz5501@gmail.com.