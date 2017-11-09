African-American holistic doctor releases new line of all-natural herbal ointments

ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Nancy J. Williams

Nationwide — You shape your own quality of life. No doctor, lawyer, or teacher has the impact on your life that you do. No one!

That’s what Dr. Nancy J. Williams taught her clients for over 10 years at her wholistic wellness center and now teaches professional women and audiences across the country about the effects of sickness and disease, overcoming stress, seeking self-awareness, and creating a pathway to discover your true purpose are her foundation for change.

Dr. Nancy is the developer of Body Soul Essentials all-natural “rub-on” herbal ointments, and says her product line was inspired from seeing clients at her wholistic wellness center just outside Atlanta. She comments, “I saw clients for over 10 years and my product line addresses the top 10 health concerns African American clients suffer from.”

She continues, “My products are standing out on the market now because you get long lasting relief and no pills to take, they’re deep penetrating and work within 15 minutes of application. Everyday we get more and more testimonies of the benefits of our products, it’s very exciting and humbling to hear how the product is making a difference in so many peoples health.”

Dr. Nancy’s journey to wellness led her through the very trials she sees in many of those she advises. As the first African-American woman certified as an Air Traffic Control Specialist at the nation’s busiest airport in Atlanta, she worked grueling hours and can recount vividly working the hours of 9 through 11. As the pace of work took its toll on her, she noticed the effects her co-workers demonstrated as well — from chronic illness to life-threatening diseases that eventually claimed lives — she refused to allow it to claim her life as well.

A dynamic educator, Dr. Nancy addresses audiences across the country about the effects of stress on one’s overall well-being. As a speaker, she has presented, hosted and keynoted for businesses, organizations and churches on a local and national level on the importance of health and well-being.

She is a doctor of wholistic ministry, a certified natural health & lifestyle professional, and a certified life coach and nutritionist. She is also is the co-author of the “CALM: Workplace Stress Reduction Workbook,” and operates an annual Holistic Soul Essential Retreat in Georgia.

In addition, she leads annual hikes at Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, and is the organizer of “The Veterans in Pain Project.” Dr. Nancy has been honored and recognized by the Atlanta Business League, Spelman College and the former mayor of Atlanta, Shirley Franklin, calls her “a role model community leader.”

Dr. Nancy’s products can be found online at www.bodysoulessentials.com.