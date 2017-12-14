12-year-old who died from prevotella oris inspires Black-owned fragrance line, 6Tween

blacknews.com

Los Angeles, CA — Belinda Baker, star of the day time talk show, “Changing Steps,” has announced the launch of her new fragrance line, “Kiya 12.” Earlier this year Ms. Baker’s granddaughter Chakiya died at the age of 12 from prevotella oris a cancerous disease that often goes unnoticed and undetected.

Kiya was a happy little girl who loved to smell good, which inspired the idea for the fragrance line.

Unfortunately, Kiya died of a disease that came up suddenly and is a silent killer that parents commonly mistake for the flu. 6Tween is requesting support of the Kiya12 fragrance line to be able to increase research and awareness of this dreaded disease, as well as prevent future deaths from prevotella oris.

The 6Tween Everything Gurl’s, new scent, Kiya12, is available at www.6Tween.org. The initial Kiya12 product line includes lotions, bubble bath, body spray, lip gloss and nail polish. The fragrance line for boys will include lotion, bubble bath and splash spray. In a market where constant innovation and excitement is required, Kiya12 is definitely set to make an impact. Customers are sure to welcome this new and exciting product line just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping.

“My baby died of prevotella oris at 12-years old. She will never be forgotten. I am going to ensure that other parents and grandparents never have to feel the pain of losing a child,” says Baker. “30 percent of all sales are going towards awareness of this cancerous disease. We are not going to stop until every parent knows about the dangers of Prevotella Oris.”

6Tween is in the process of developing workshops for tweens and visiting local area middle and high schools to bring awareness. Although tweens are raving about the new Kiya12 fragrance line, it is primarily parents and grandparents who truly understand the significance behind the product and who are adding this special gift to their holiday list.

As the author of the book “Breakthrough A Testament of Faith,” Baker is no stranger to loss and pain. The book chronicles her personal struggles with drug addiction, teen pregnancy and more. The book also focuses on Ms. Baker’s never-ending faith throughout all her challenges and is a sheer testimony for those in need of a little faith. The book is available at www.BelindaBaker.org

Baker stars on the daytime talk show, “Changing Steps” which airs weekdays on Punch TV Network KILM in Southern California. Check your local listings for “Changing Steps” in Columbus Ohio, Pensacola & Jacksonville FL, Houston & Beaumont TX. For more details about the show, visit www.ChangingSteps.org

For interviews, school appointments, speaking engagements or more information, visit www.6Tween.org